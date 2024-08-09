Nagasaki has observed "moment of silence" in a ceremony marking the 1945 atomic bombing of the Japanese city by United States in 1945, but the event was skipped by many Western countries because Nagasaki's mayor declined to invite Israel amid its genocidal war on Gaza.

During the World War 2, an atomic bomb dropped by the United States on Hiroshima on August 6, 1945, destroyed the city, killing 140,000 people.

A second bomb dropped three days later on Nagasaki killed 70,000 more.

Japan surrendered on August 15, 1945, ending the war and the country’s nearly half-century of aggression in Asia. Ahead of the bombing, some reports suggested that between June and July that year Japan was willing to surrender and had attempted to approach Soviets to mediate peace talks with the Americans.

At 11.02 am local time (0202 GMT), the exact moment in 1945 when a USAAF B-29 airplane released the plutonium bomb codenamed "Fat Man" over Nagasaki, the city fell silent in remembrance.

The tragic event is especially significant as Nagasaki remains the last place in history to have suffered an atomic bomb attack.

"The government of Japan, the only state attacked by atomic bombs in war, must express a serious attitude of pursuing a world without nuclear weapons," said Nagasaki Mayor Shiro Suzuki, speaking at a ceremony marking the anniversary.

"As a step toward this, we call for the Japanese government to sign and ratify the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons as soon as possible," he said, as quoted by Japan’s Mainichi daily.

He also called for the Japanese government "to firmly uphold the principle of peace embodied in the Constitution of Japan and to demonstrate its leadership in international efforts to ease the heightened tension in Northeast Asia and advance disarmament in the region, such as the Northeast Asia Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone initiative."

Snub to Israel

Suzuki said his decision not to invite Israel is unchanged despite announcements by the US and five other Group of Seven countries and the European Union that they will send lower-ranked envoys instead of ambassadors to the ceremony.

He defended the decision not to invite Israel to Friday's annual event, repeating that it was "not political" but to avoid possible protests related to the Gaza war. There would be no change to the decision, Suzuki said.