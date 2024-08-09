Many residents in the city of Birmingham feared tense scenes and even violence in the wake of far-right riots that have roiled the country over the past week.

Several far-right groups were planning to gather outside a local refugee centre, but dozens of counter-protesters rallied outside the facility, situated across from the city's historic Chamberlain Clock, to take a stand against racism and anti-migrant sentiment.

In the end, the far-right groups did not turn up, allowing the city in England's West Midlands region and the centre to take a sigh of relief.

Members of the Stand Up To Racism platform delivered remarks on loudspeakers at the event, which had become a peaceful show of solidarity for minority groups, refugees, and migrants in the country.

"Fascist scum, out of Brum (Birmingham)!" the crowd chanted.

Birmingham, a multicultural melting pot of about 1.2 million residents, is home to more than 300,000 Muslims. Minority groups here have been vocal about the discrimination and physical attacks they have faced in their daily lives.

This would have been the first far-right event in the city since riots have gripped other parts of the UK, with violent mobs spewing racist and anti-Muslim vitriol and targeting Muslims, minority groups and migrants.

The riots were fueled by online misinformation that the suspect arrested in Southport after the fatal stabbing of three children last week was a Muslim asylum seeker, a claim which was false.

Andrew, a local resident, said what the UK has been witnessing over the past several days has been "scary and disgusting".

"Our city is very diverse. We just want to show that far-right and fascists who are coming down don't represent us and represent our city."

Government, media to blame

Luke, a resident of nearby Dudley, said the unrest had left members of ethnic minorities in his area alarmed to the point that they could not take their children outside in the past week.

He said the media and the authorities have been scapegoating migrants and people of colour.

"The way things are framed is, 'these people over here are to blame for your problems'," he said, adding that while the root cause was that "people are frustrated", this was due to spending cuts and an ongoing cost of living crisis.