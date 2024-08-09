The British Islamic Medical Association (BIMA) has recorded a significant rise in “racist abuse” against Muslim NHS (National Health Service) workers following the onset of far-right riots across the UK, leaving many healthcare professionals in fear, local media reported.

Dr Salman Waqar, the president of BIMA, which represents around 7,000 Muslim healthcare staff, told The Guardian that NHS workers have been deeply affected both personally and professionally by the escalating intimidation.

He mentioned having seen alarming messages, particularly from Belfast and Greater Manchester, where healthcare workers were forced to close their practices early or refrain from home visits due to safety concerns, according to the media outlet.

He also stressed the unprecedented fear among members, noting that some international colleagues are now questioning their future in the UK.

In addition, the British Egyptian Medical Association (BEMA), representing approximately 11,000 healthcare professionals, also echoed similar concerns, noting a “troubling” rise in “racist abuse and discrimination,” according to The Guardian.

It reported that the “hostile” environment has disrupted healthcare delivery, leading to “increased absenteeism and reduced morale” among medical professionals.