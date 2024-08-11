Rwanda's President Paul Kagame was sworn in for a fourth term after sweeping to victory in elections last month with more than 99 percent of the vote.

Several dozen heads of state and other dignitaries from African nations joined the inauguration ceremony at a packed 45,000-seat stadium in Kigali, where crowds had started gathering in the early morning.

Kagame took the oath of office before Chief Justice Faustin Ntezilyayo, pledging to "preserve peace and national sovereignty, consolidate national unity".

The outcome of the July 15 poll was never in doubt for Kagame, who has ruled the small African nation since the 1994 genocide against the Tutsis, as de facto leader and then president.

He won 99.18 percent of ballots cast to secure another five years in power, according to the National Electoral Commission.

Only two candidates were authorised to run against him out of eight applicants, with several prominent Kagame critics barred.

Democratic Green Party leader Frank Habineza scraped into sec ond place with 0.5 percent of the vote against 0.32 percent for independent Philippe Mpayimana.