The sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines in 2022 was approved by senior officials in Kiev, a report said on Thursday, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy initially giving his support.

Speculation has long swirled about who was behind the operation, with both Ukraine and Russia denying any involvement.

The Wall Street Journalreported that Ukraine's top military commander at the time, Valery Zaluzhny, oversaw the plan to blow up the pipelines used by Russia to deliver gas to Europe.

The idea emerged during a meeting of senior Ukrainian military officers and businessmen in May 2022, just months after Moscow sent troops into Ukraine.

Six people were directly involved in carrying out the operation, which cost around $300,000 and was privately financed, the report said.

Using a rented yacht, they sailed out to the area of the pipelines and dived down to lay explosives on them.

Zelenskyy also initially approved the operation. But when the CIA learned of the plan, they asked him to stop it going ahead and he ordered a halt.

But Zaluzhny, who was removed from his post earlier this year in a shake-up, pushed ahead anyway, the WSJ said, citing Ukrainian officials.

Zelenskyy took the military commander to task for going ahead with the operation despite the order to pull the plug, according to the paper.

But the commander replied that once the sabotage team had been dispatched, they could not be called off.

"He was told it's like a torpedo — once you fire it at the enemy, you can’t pull it back again, it just keeps going until it goes 'boom,'" a senior officer familiar with the conversation was cited as saying.