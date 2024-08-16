WORLD
Parliament elects Thaksin's daughter as Thailand's prime minister
If Paetongtarn is approved in Parliament’s vote, she will become Thailand’s second female prime minister and the country’s third leader from the Shinawatra family, after her father and her aunt Yingluck Shinawatra.
Pivotal parliamentary vote on a new prime minister in Bangkok / Photo: Reuters
August 16, 2024

Thailand’s Parliament elected Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the youngest daughter of the divisive former leader Thaksin Shinawatra, as the country’s new prime minister Friday.

Paetongtarn, 37, becomes Thailand’s third leader from the Shinawatra family, after her father, who was ousted by coup before returning from exile last year, and her aunt Yingluck Shinawatra, who lives in exile.

She is leader of the ruling Pheu Thai party but was not an elected lawmaker.

The Constitutional Court two days ago removed the last prime minister over an ethics violation.

SOURCE:AP
