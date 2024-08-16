Footage of a distraught father weeping as he held the birth certificates of his newborn twins went viral on social media a few days back. Those few moments of grief have become the latest symbol of the devastating toll of the Israeli war on Palestinians.

On Tuesday, an Israeli air strike on a residential building in central Gaza killed three-day-old newborn twins while their father, Mohammed Abu al-Qumsan, had gone out to get their birth certificates.

Abu al-Qumsan left his wife, the infants and his mother-in-law in their fifth-floor flat in Deir al-Balah, which was bombed by Israeli forces.

Just as he was returning home, he received a phone call asking him if he was alright.

'"Where are you? The caller asked me and then said: They bombed your house, were you with your wife? Come, they are at al- Aqsa Martyrs Hospital'. I rushed to hospital", Abu al-Qumsan told TRT World.

"They had been martyred. I found them in freezers."

Abu al-Qumsan married Jumana, a pharmacist, in July of last year.

Their lives were disrupted by the war, which forced them to relocate constantly.

Despite a difficult pregnancy with twins, Jumana continued to volunteer at hospitals until her seventh month.

Abu al-Qumsan recalled how his wife had called to tell him of her pregnancy.

“She called me, and said: ’Mohammad bring the sweets! She showed me the test results, she was pregnant with twins, a boy and a girl,” he told TRT World.

“I loved her so much and she was the one who chose the names our babies.”