Military authorities in the eastern Ukrainian town of Pokrovsk urged civilians to speed up their evacuation because the Russian army is quickly closing in on what has for months been one of Moscow’s key targets in the war.

The call for people to get out as soon as possible came on Friday as Kiev’s forces are trying to divert the Kremlin’s military focus to Russian soil by launching a bold incursion across the border into the Kursk region.

The urgency also underscored the high-stakes gamble Ukraine is making by taking the war into Russia with its ongoing assault that started August 6.

The attack was a daring attempt to change the dynamics of the two-and-a-half-year conflict.

Still, it could leave Ukraine's shorthanded defence at the mercy of Russia's push.

The Kremlin's forces have had battlefield momentum and superior forces in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region since the spring.

Mass evacuations