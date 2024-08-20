WORLD
2 MIN READ
Frozen Russian assets to fund large-calibre ammunition for Ukraine
Czechia will use interest earned from frozen Russian assets in the EU to purchase the ammunition.
Frozen Russian assets to fund large-calibre ammunition for Ukraine
Czechia will use some of the interest earned on Russian assets frozen in the European Union to buy more large-calibre ammunition for Ukraine. / Photo: Reuters
August 20, 2024

Czechia will use some of the interest earned on Russian assets frozen in the EU to buy more large-calibre ammunition for Ukraine, the Czech Defence Ministry has said.

Western countries blocked about $300 billion worth of sovereign Russian assets after Russia launched its full-scale military campaign in Ukraine in February 2022.

EU countries are taking the interest earned on the assets -which include bonds and other securities bought by the Russian central bank - and putting it into an EU fund to aid Ukraine as it fights Russia.

EU governments agreed in June to use 1.4 billion euros ($1.6 billion) in profits generated by the assets to buy arms and pay for other kinds of support to Ukraine.

The Czech Defence Ministry said some of that money would be used for an effort it has been leading to buy artillery ammunition for Ukraine around the world, funded by Western partners.

Recommended

In June, Ukraine received its first consignment under the initiative and deliveries continue every month, Czech officials have said.

"This is a unique opportunity quickly and effectively support Ukraine," a ministry statement said on Tuesday.

The Kremlin called the plan to use interest earned on frozen Russian assets to fund military aid to Ukraine "theft" and said it would take legal action against anyone involved in the decision.

RelatedBiden, Macron agree to seize profits of $280B in Russian assets for Ukraine
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector