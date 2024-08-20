On Monday, the Philippines Department of Health reported a new case of the mpox virus, confirming that a 33-year-old citizen from Metro Manila, with no foreign travel history, tested positive for the viral illness. The patient had developed a fever and a “distinct” rash before the diagnosis. “The mpox virus is among us. This is a warning to everybody,” the Philippines Health Secretary Teddy Herbosa stated during a press conference.

Following the World Health Organization’s (WHO) declaration of mpox as a global public health emergency, several countries have ramped up surveillance and monitoring. The announcement came in light of the ‘new variant’ (clade I) having spread from the Democratic Republic of Congo to neighbouring countries, including Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda.

As of now, two mpox are characterised by two clades: clade I and clade II. A clade is a broad grouping of viruses that evolved over time and formed a distinct group. According to the WHO, both variants are transmitted from infected animals to humans, as well as through human-to-human contact. According to the CDC, clade II is endemic to West Africa, while clade I is endemic to Central Africa.

Clade IIb was responsible for the 2022 outbreak, but clade I is believed to cause more severe diseases.

Public health officials have expressed concern about how quickly the new clade I variant seemed to be spreading. However, other experts urge caution about the lethality of the virus. “I think we have to be very, very cautious about saying that this is more dangerous,” said epidemiologist Anne Rimoin from UCLA.

While there are varying reports on the severity of the illness, experts suggest treading with care and awareness, depending on the patients’ overall health. “The data on severity and mortality are still scant. There are many questions about the population it’s spreading in, their immune system, and the transmission route,” said Helen Rees, co-chair Of South Africa’s mpox incident management team.