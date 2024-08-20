WORLD
2 MIN READ
UN building 'should be wiped off face of earth' — former Israeli envoy
Gilad Erdan sees himself leading Likud Party after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
UN building 'should be wiped off face of earth' — former Israeli envoy
This was not the first time for Erdan to attack the United Nations.  / Photo: Reuters
August 20, 2024

The United Nations headquarters in New York “should be closed and wiped off the face of the earth,” former Israeli Ambassador to UN Gilad Erdan said.

"The UN building should be closed and wiped off from the face of the earth,” Erdan told Israeli daily Maariv in an interview.

“This building, which may look nice from the outside, is actually twisted and distorted,” he said.

Regarding his future plans, the Israeli envoy said he sees himself leading the right-wing Likud Party after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

This was not the first time for Erdan to attack the United Nations.

He has previously criticized UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the UN agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

Recommended
RelatedUN puts Israel on blacklist for perpetrating violence against Gaza children

International condemnations

Israel has faced international condemnations over its brutal offensive on Gaza despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire.

The Israeli onslaught has since killed over 40,170 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured more than 92,740, according to local health authorities.

More than 10 months into the Israeli onslaught, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.

RelatedIsrael's UN envoy labels UN chief Guterres as 'terror accomplice'
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector