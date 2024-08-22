WORLD
2 MIN READ
Indian premier arrives in Poland ahead of Ukraine visit
Narendra Modi is set to meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Warsaw.
Indian premier arrives in Poland ahead of Ukraine visit
Modi will also address members of the Indian community and Polish business representatives during his visit in Poland. / Photo: Reuters
August 22, 2024

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Poland as the first Indian premier to visit the country since 1979.

Modi landed late Wednesday in the capital Warsaw, his first stop in a two-nation visit to Europe, with a planned visit to the Ukrainian capital Kiev following this stop.

He will meet with Polish President Andrzej Sebastian Duda and hold talks with Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

He will also address members of the Indian community and Polish business representatives.

Modi said ahead of his visit that he will “share perspectives on peaceful resolution of the ongoing Ukraine conflict.”

RelatedModi's high-wire diplomacy: Can India balance Russia, Ukraine and the West?

Ongoing Ukraine conflict

Recommended

The conflict in Ukraine began with Russia's "special military operation" in February 2022.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and wounded while millions have been displaced due to the war. Moscow is under heavy sanctions from the West.

"As a friend and partner, we hope for an early return of peace and stability in the region," said Modi, who visited Moscow in July.

"My visit to Poland comes as we mark 70 years of our diplomatic relations. Poland is a key economic partner in Central Europe. Our mutual commitment to democracy and pluralism further reinforces our relationship.” he said.

“From Poland, I will be visiting Ukraine at the invitation of the president. This is the first-ever visit by an Indian prime minister to Ukraine,” he added.

Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Wladyslaw Teofil Bartoszewski said Poland will hold talks to sign a strategic partnership agreement with India.

RelatedIndia, Malaysia to elevate ties to ‘comprehensive strategic partnership’
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector