Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Poland as the first Indian premier to visit the country since 1979.

Modi landed late Wednesday in the capital Warsaw, his first stop in a two-nation visit to Europe, with a planned visit to the Ukrainian capital Kiev following this stop.

He will meet with Polish President Andrzej Sebastian Duda and hold talks with Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

He will also address members of the Indian community and Polish business representatives.

Modi said ahead of his visit that he will “share perspectives on peaceful resolution of the ongoing Ukraine conflict.”

Ongoing Ukraine conflict