Israel’s rape problem is rooted in the country’s very foundation. Ever since 1947, raping Palestinian men and women has been a constant feature of the state’s existence.

And then, slowly and steadily, the crime that victimised Palestinian people began to permeate into Israeli society – as it morphed into a culture where Israeli women became unsafe amid sexual predators allowed to freely roam the streets.

The social degeneration happened in phases.

Phase one involved the creation of Israel in 1947. In the making of the Jewish state, rape was one of the tools used in displacing tens of thousands of Palestinians. Israeli historian Benny Morris has charted the course of armed Zionist gangs going on a rampage 1948 onwards, killing Palestinians en masse, raping and mutilating their women.

Morris has been a war hawk, justifying the violent methods of Zionist kingpin David Ben Gurion, who’s considered as the founding father of Israel, but he also identifies acts of massacre the Zionist forces have committed throughout the history of Israel.

In one of his groundbreaking interviews, he says that between April and May 1948, a Zionist terror group named Haganah, which operated under the orders of Ben Gurion, engaged in mass killings and rapes in several Palestinian neighbourhoods. The historical evidence Morris collected over the years suggested most rape victims were murdered.

In a chilling conclusion, he writes: “Various officers who took part in the operation understood that the expulsion order they received permitted them to do these deeds in order to encourage the population to take to the roads. The fact is that no one was punished for these acts of murder. Ben-Gurion silenced the matter.”

With terror groups like Haganah, Irgun, the Stern Gan metamorphosing into a regular Israeli army in 1948, the country’s military establishment inherited rape and female mutilation as tools in their arsenal. And the future generations of the Israeli army internalised such sadistic behaviours as legal or societal pushbacks have been meagre.

Military rape victims

The second phase of this degeneration involves sex offences taking place within the military establishment itself, with Israeli female soldiers being victims.

In 2001, former Israeli Defense Minister Yitzhak Mordechai was convicted of sexually assaulting two women -- one had served as a soldier under Mordechai in 1992, when he led Israel's northern command. Another woman reported that in 1996, while serving as defense minister, Mordechai attacked her when she visited his home after he offered assistance in finding her a job.

In 2010, former Israeli president Moshe Katsav was jailed for raping a female subordinate when he was a cabinet minister in the 1990s. The court also held him guilty of sexually assaulting two woman while serving as the country's president.

Such cases of sexual violence and assault are widespread but often go unheard.

In October 2019, senior officer Shai Elbaz resigned as the head of operations for the Israeli navy after several female officers, who were his subordinates, testified to Israel’s Channel 12 that a decade earlier Elbaz had abused his authority to coerce them into illicit sexual relationships.

In 2016, another Israeli military officer Ofek Buchris, who was projected as a role model and future head of the Israeli army, faced indictment for sodomising and sexually assaulting two female subordinates between 2010 and 2012.

An incriminating report published by the Comptroller in 2022 proved that at least one out of every four female officers in the Israeli Prison Service and police units had been sexually harassed at least once.