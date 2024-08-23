A bus carrying Indian tourists plunged off a Nepali highway and into a river on Friday, killing 27 people and injuring another 16.

The bus was travelling from the tourist city of Pokhara to the capital Kathmandu when the accident happened around noon in the central district of Tanahun.

"Out of 43, in total 27 people have died," Tanahun district official Janardan Gautam told AFP.

Rescuers struggled against the raging Marsyangdi River to pull passengers out of the water.

Another 16 injured passengers were airlifted by military helicopter to Kathmandu for treatment.