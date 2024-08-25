Hezbollah has announced that it launched drone and missile attacks deep into Israel in response to the assassination of its leader, Fuad Shukur.

The announcement came shortly on Sunday after the Israeli army launched a preemptive strike, conducting dozens of air raids on southern Lebanon in response to Hezbollah's preparations.

Hezbollah's initial statement read: "We have launched a large-scale aerial attack with numerous drones towards a significant military target deep within Israel, which will be revealed later."

The group also claimed that the drone attack coincided with strikes on several Israeli military sites, barracks, and Iron Dome missile defence systems in northern occupied Palestine with a large number of rockets.

Hezbollah described the attack as the "initial response to Shukur's assassination" on July 30.

The statement added: "The resistance in Lebanon is now at its highest state of readiness and will respond forcefully to any Israeli aggression, especially if civilians are harmed, with severe and harsh consequences."

'Preemptive strikes'