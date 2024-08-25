WORLD
Hezbollah targets Israeli military sites in 'first phase of retaliation'
The Lebanon-based group described the attack, coinciding with Israeli preemptive strikes on southern Lebanon, as the "initial response to Fuad Shakur's assassination" on July 30.
August 25, 2024

Hezbollah has announced that it launched drone and missile attacks deep into Israel in response to the assassination of its leader, Fuad Shukur.

The announcement came shortly on Sunday after the Israeli army launched a preemptive strike, conducting dozens of air raids on southern Lebanon in response to Hezbollah's preparations.

Hezbollah's initial statement read: "We have launched a large-scale aerial attack with numerous drones towards a significant military target deep within Israel, which will be revealed later."

The group also claimed that the drone attack coincided with strikes on several Israeli military sites, barracks, and Iron Dome missile defence systems in northern occupied Palestine with a large number of rockets.

Hezbollah described the attack as the "initial response to Shukur's assassination" on July 30.

The statement added: "The resistance in Lebanon is now at its highest state of readiness and will respond forcefully to any Israeli aggression, especially if civilians are harmed, with severe and harsh consequences."

'Preemptive strikes'

Recommended

The Israeli army stated: "We have recently detected preparations by Hezbollah to launch rockets and missiles towards Israel. As a result, we are attacking to eliminate the threat."

Israeli authorities halted all flights to and from Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv on Sunday.

According to an Anadolu Agency correspondent, Israeli fighter jets simultaneously launched more than 40 air strikes on 17 areas and towns in southern Lebanon.

Ambulances were seen rushing to some of the targeted locations.

Witnesses also reported the launch of dozens of rockets and attack drones from Lebanese territory towards Israel.

Israeli media, including Channel 12, reported that air raid sirens were sounding in several cities in northern Israel.

SOURCE:AA
