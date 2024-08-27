WORLD
2 MIN READ
There is risk of nuclear accident at Russia's Kursk nuclear plant: IAEA
Following a visit to Russia's Kursk nuclear power plant, International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi warns of an accident risk. Russia maintains Ukraine has been attacking the site.
There is risk of nuclear accident at Russia's Kursk nuclear plant: IAEA
The Kursk Nuclear Power Plant (KNPP), as seen from the town of Kurchatov in the Kursk Region, Russia August 27, 2024. / Photo: Reuters
August 27, 2024

UN nuclear agency chief Rafael Grossi has said after visiting Russia's Kursk nuclear power plant that there was a risk of a nuclear accident and the situation was serious.

"The danger or possibility of a nuclear accident has emerged near here," Grossi told reporters on Tuesday, referring to the fact that fighting is taking place in the surrounding Kursk region.

Russia says the plant has been repeatedly attacked by Ukrainian forces that are just 40 km (25 miles) away after carving out a slice of Russian territory this month. Ukraine has yet to respond to the accusations.

RelatedRussia accuses Ukraine of trying to strike Kursk nuclear power plant

Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, told a news conference that the plant was extremely fragile because it had no protective dome.

Recommended

He said the site was currently still operating very close to normal conditions, but this meant that the situation regarding its security was even more serious.

Russian state nuclear company Rosenergoatom said Grossi had been able to satisfy himself that the plant's Number Three reactor was working at planned capacity, while its fourth reactor has been undergoing scheduled maintenance since Sunday.

He was also shown a new reactor block that is under construction, it said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission