Friday, August 30, 2024

1722 GMT –– The Palestinian movement Hamas has condemned Israel's ongoing military offensives in the occupied West Bank, describing them as part of a larger strategy to usurp Palestinian lands after forcibly evicting residents.

The ongoing military offensives by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank, which are currently concentrated in the city of Jenin, are a continuation of the war crimes committed by Israel throughout Gaza as well as the West Bank, Hamas said in a statement.

It added that these military actions are part of a plan to "grab more West Bank lands and expel its inhabitants."

Hamas said Israel's recent military offensives, including those in Tulkarem and Tubas, have failed, and that "the inevitable outcome of the current aggression in Jenin will be the same."

1803 GMT –– Death toll from Israeli incursion in West Bank hits 20 on third day

The death toll from a three-day Israeli incursion in the occupied West Bank rose to 20, Israel and the Palestinian Red Crescent said.

Palestinian groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad have said at least 13 of those killed were their members.

1701 GMT –– Israeli strike on aid convoy kills four Palestinians

An Israeli military strike hit the first vehicle in a convoy carrying medical supplies and fuel to an Emirati hospital in Gaza, killing four Palestinians from a local transportation company, officials said.

1628 GMT –– Polio vaccination period in Gaza 'unlikely to be enough': WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) chief has said that the time agreed on for a polio vaccination campaign in Gaza is "unlikely to be enough" to achieve adequate coverage.

The polio vaccination campaign for children under 10 will begin in Gaza on Sunday and will last three days in each zone: central, south and north of Gaza - where humanitarian pauses will take place during the distribution.

"Due to insecurity, damage to roads and infrastructure, and population movement and displacement, three days in each area is unlikely to be enough to achieve adequate coverage," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press briefing.

"Vaccination coverage will be monitored throughout the campaign, and it has been agreed that vaccination will be extended by one day wherever necessary," Tedros said.

1351 GMT –– Israel brought to West Bank 'systematic brutality' being carried out in Gaza: Turkish FM

Israel has brought to the West Bank "systematic brutality" carried out in Gaza, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said.

"Israel is not only committing genocide in Gaza, but it is now extending this war to the West Bank, Lebanon, and potentially other nations it deems as enemies which we cannot know or predict," Fidan said at a joint press conference with his Slovenian counterpart in Ljubljana.

Fidan said Israel has been carrying out occupation, oppression, cruelty, and massacre in the region, and called on the international community to stop Israeli crimes being committed in the Palestinian territories.

"The Netanyahu government continues to play with fire. It is endangering the future of the entire region to maintain its position. Everyone who remains silent on the Gaza issue, especially those who support Israel unconditionally, is under a burden. Israel's barbarity must finally come to an end," he added.

1321 GMT –– Norway denounces Israeli attack on UN humanitarians in Gaza

Norway has strongly condemned a recent attack on humanitarian workers in Gaza, expressing deep concern over the rising dangers faced by aid personnel in the conflict-stricken region.

In a statement on Friday, Norwegian Minister for International Development Anne Beathe Tvinnereim described the incident, where a clearly marked UN vehicle was directly hit by gunfire while approaching an Israeli checkpoint, as "utterly unacceptable."

1244 GMT –– Israeli attacks force UNRWA to suspend services in West Bank

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) has announced that it has suspended its services in several refugee camps in the occupied northern West Bank due to ongoing Israeli military incursions.

"Israeli security forces' operations in the (occupied) northern West Bank continue impacting Palestine refugees," UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said on the social media platform X.

Since early Wednesday, the Israeli army has been conducting large-scale military raids in the cities of Tulkarm, Jenin, and Tubas in the northern West Bank. This incursion is the most extensive since 2002.

1203 GMT –– Germany criticises Israel's large-scale military attacks in West Bank

Germany has sharply criticised Israel over its large-scale military attacks in the occupied West Bank, which raised fears of further escalation in the region.

"We are very concerned about the situation, as there is a real threat of escalation in the (occupied) West Bank," Foreign Ministry deputy spokesperson Christian Wagner said at a press briefing in Berlin.

He reiterated Germany's support for Israel in its conflict with Hamas in Gaza but criticised its recent disproportionate military actions in the occupied West Bank.

"Israel has a legitimate security interest in taking action against terror, but at the same time, we must say that terror cannot be fought by blocking streets, houses, power grids, and access to hospitals," Wagner said.

1153 GMT –– Palestine issues schedule for polio vaccination in Gaza areas

Palestinian Health Minister Majed Abu Ramadan has announced that a polio vaccination campaign for children under the age of 10 will begin in Gaza on Sunday.

According to a statement issued by Ramadan, the campaign will begin on September 1 in the Deir al Balah district of central Gaza and will continue until September 4.

It will then move to Khan Younis in southern Gaza from September 5 to 9, before concluding in Gaza City and the northern part of the enclave from September 9 to 12.

The minister emphasised that vaccination equipment will be transported between areas as per schedule, and assured that the vaccines are completely safe. He urged Gaza residents to vaccinate their children and ignore any misinformation spread by the Israeli occupation forces.

The ministry has released maps and sent text messages to inform Gaza residents about vaccination sites and schedules.

1144 GMT –– UN agency warns of 'disastrous' consequences in event of military operation during polio vaccination campaign

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) has issued a stark warning about the potential impact of renewed attacks in Gaza during the upcoming polio vaccination campaign.

In a statement on X, UNRWA said: "We cannot vaccinate children who are fleeing for their lives," and warned that "any military operations during the upcoming polio vaccination campaign in Gaza will affect the ability of the UN and its partners to vaccinate children."

The organisation stressed that the "repercussions will be 'disastrous' not only for children in Gaza but also for the broader region, which has already suffered greatly during this conflict."

"We urgently need a ceasefire to ensure these vaccinations can be administered. Hostages need to return to their families, and everyone needs a respite," the statement added.

1000 GMT –– UK 'deeply worried' by Israel's 'methods' in West Bank incursion

The UK has said it was deeply concerned by the Israeli military's ongoing operation in the occupied West Bank, urging it to "exercise restraint" and "adhere to international law".

"We recognise Israel's need to defend itself against security threats, but we are deeply worried by the methods Israel has employed and by reports of civilian casualties and the destruction of civilian infrastructure," a Foreign Office spokesperson said.

0824 GMT –– Israeli army claims it assassinated a Hamas leader in Jenin

The Israeli army claimed it assassinated a Hamas leader in the northern occupied West Bank.

In a statement, the army said that its forces targeted a vehicle killing Wassem Hazem, the “leader of Hamas network” in Jenin in the northern occupied West Bank.

It added that its forces also killed two more Palestinians, Misbah al-Masharka and Arafat Amr, who were on board the vehicle.

0753 GMT ––Israeli army continues military offensive in Jenin for 3rd day

The Israeli army continued its military offensive in the city of Jenin and its refugee camp in the northern occupied West Bank for the third consecutive day.

According to witnesses, the military offensive in Jenin has expanded, with Israeli forces storming the refugee camp, the eastern neighbourhood, and the town of Zababdeh. They surrounded homes, conducted searches, and interrogated a large number of residents.