Kamala Harris has played down Republican claims she had shifted her stance on key issues as she gave the pivotal first interview of her presidential campaign.

The US vice president said in excerpts of a joint CNN interview with running mate Tim Walz on Thursday that her "values had not changed" on key issues such as immigration and fracking where the Democrat remains vulnerable.

Harris has moved more toward the centre on some issues from the time she ran for president in 2020 until she took over from President Joe Biden as the Democrats' choice to face Republican former President Donald Trump in the November 5 election.

She has toughened her position on migration along the southern US border with Mexico and no longer wants a ban on fracking, an energy production method that employs many people in Pennsylvania, one of a handful of swing states that could decide the election.

The 59-year-old also added that in a bid to unify a polarised nation she would appoint a Republican to her cabinet if elected as president.

Her comments came as Republican rival Trump branded her the "greatest flip-flopper" as he addressed a rally in the battleground state of Michigan.

Republicans have criticised Harris for waiting until nearly six weeks after Biden dropped out of the White House race to give her first interview.

They also accused Harris of using Walz as a "human shield" instead of giving the interview by herself, with Trump telling the rally "she's incompetent, she can't do an interview."

But in the interview with CNN's Dana Bash during a campaign trip to Savannah, Georgia, Harris sought to play down the Republican attacks.

Harris has faced criticism from Republicans after reversing an earlier opposition to fracking, a violently disruptive underground oil and gas extraction technique.

Sitting behind a table in what appeared to be a dimly lit office with Walz beside her, Harris told CNN that despite that she believed the "climate crisis was real" and she was looking at other ways of dealing with it.

On immigration, Harris defended moving towards tougher policies to stop illegal crossings over the Mexican border , as Trump hammers her on the issue.

"I think the most important and most significant aspect of my policy perspective and decisions is my values have not changed," Harris said in an excerpt.

'Where has she been?'