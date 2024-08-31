WORLD
Israel's denial of humanitarian access to Gaza doubled in August: UN
The UN has also expressed concerns about Israeli military operations in the occupied West Bank, which are violating international law and UN Security Council resolutions.
In southern Gaza, of 372 coordinated humanitarian movements, only 173 were allowed. / Photo: AP / Photo: AA
August 31, 2024

The UN has reported that the number of humanitarian missions denied access to Gaza by Israeli authorities nearly doubled in August compared to July.

Citing the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Friday during a news conference that out of 199 planned humanitarian missions in northern Gaza coordinated with Israeli authorities, only 74 were facilitated between August 1 and 29.

He noted that the remaining missions were either denied, impeded, or canceled due to various issues. In southern Gaza, of 372 coordinated humanitarian movements, only 173 were allowed.

When asked about the deadly Israeli air strike that struck a convoy of the US-based non-profit American Near East Refugee Aid (Anera) in Gaza, Dujarric said: "It is so impossible to deliver humanitarian aid without actual, effective coordination with the parties until we at least get a ceasefire."

Voicing concern about the incident, Dujarric emphasised that UN workers "have paid the ultimate price. We continue to be determined to deliver aid to the Palestinian civilians."

