The UN's deputy secretary-general welcomed food aid reaching Sudan but said it is insufficient as she visited a border post in Chad to witness the passage of a humanitarian convoy.

Amina Mohammed, during her visit Friday to the Adre border crossing, also called for a resolution to the fighting in Sudan.

During recent negotiations in Geneva, the warring parties made little progress to end the fighting but did pledge to allow humanitarian aid to pass through two key border points.

An AFP reporter was able to see a humanitarian convoy cross the border into Sudan's Darfur region during Mohammed's visit.

'Commitments need to be fulfilled'