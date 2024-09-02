WORLD
2 MIN READ
Malaysia, New Zealand call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza
Ibrahim and Luxon urge US to adopt a more forceful position in pushing for a ceasefire.
Malaysia, New Zealand call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza
A Palestinian walks amidst the rubble of buildings destroyed after an Israeli strike in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, September 1, 2024. / Photo: Reuters
September 2, 2024

Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his New Zealand counterpart Chris Luxon said they were united in calling for an immediate ceasefire in the 11-month Israeli war in Gaza and finding a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine.

"We both are very united in calling for an immediate ceasefire, getting the parties around the negotiating table and finding a two-state solution," Luxon said at a joint press conference.

Luxon is on a three-day visit to Malaysia.

Recommended

Anwar said prospects for a ceasefire did not look encouraging at present, saying there was a lack of commitment from countries, particularly the United States, who could exert their influence to stop the conflict.

"The only hope is to engage the United States to take a stronger stance," Anwar said.

RelatedMassive nationwide strike pressures Netanyahu to reach hostage deal
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm