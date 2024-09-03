The Dutch data protection watchdog has issued facial recognition startup Clearview with a fine of $33.7 million over its creation of what the agency called an “illegal database” of billions of photos of faces.

The Netherlands' Data Protection Agency, or DPA, also warned Dutch companies that using Clearview's services is also banned.

The New York-based company didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment. The data agency said that Clearview “has not objected to this decision and is therefore unable to appeal against the fine.”

The agency said that building the database and insufficiently informing people whose images appear in the database amounted to serious breaches of the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation.

“Facial recognition is a highly intrusive technology, that you cannot simply unleash on anyone in the world,” DPA chairman Aleid Wolfsen said in a statement.