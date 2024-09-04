TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye slams Netanyahu's allegation that Hamas gets weapons from Egypt
Israeli PM Netanyahu keeps spreading falsehoods to cover up his actions in Gaza and block ceasefire talks, says Turkish foreign ministry
Türkiye slams Netanyahu's allegation that Hamas gets weapons from Egypt
Turkish Foreign Ministry releases a statement denouncing Israeli PM's accusations against Egypt. / Photo: TRT World
September 4, 2024

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu continues to manipulate public opinion with falsehoods aimed at covering up his actions in Gaza and obstructing ceasefire negotiations, the Turkish Foreign Ministry has said.

Renewing his refusal to withdraw Israeli troops from the Philadelphi Corridor, Netanyahu on Monday claimed that weapons are being smuggled to the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, from across the Egyptian border.

In a statement released on X on Wednesday, the ministry said: "Netanyahu's recent claims against Egypt, made to justify maintaining Israeli military presence in the Philadelphi Corridor, are unacceptable. "

Recommended

"We support the Arab Republic of Egypt’s efforts to mediate an end to the conflict in Gaza and extend humanitarian aid to millions of Palestinian people. "

Jordan, Qatar, Palestine and Kuwait have also condemned Netanyahu’s accusations, saying it was a ploy to the mediation process that can end the Gaza war.

More than 40,861 Palestinians have been killed and 94,398 have been wounded in Israel's war in Gaza since October 7, the besieged enclave's Health Ministry said in a statement.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan