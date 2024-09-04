Hungary has dismissed as "political hysteria" fears that its new work and residency permit scheme for Russian and Belarusian nationals heightened the risk of spying in the European Union.

"There is no legal and security issue whatsoever when it comes to the national card," Hungary's minister for European Union affairs, Janos Boka, told a press conference in Brussels on Wednesday.

"However there is... a clear political hysteria which is created by the majority of the European parliament and certain member states."

Boka described the timing of the visit and of the extension as a "coincidence", adding the scheme did not impact visa and entry procedure.

The European Commission and the European Parliament's biggest group raised concerns after Hungary extended a "national card" system to citizens of the two countries amid the war in Ukraine.

Previously only available to Ukrainian and Serbian citizens, Hungary's national card system was extended to eight countries, including Russia and Belarus in July.

The same month, Orban enraged fellow EU leaders by jetting to Moscow to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, just days after Hungary took on the EU's six-month rotating presidency.