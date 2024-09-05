WORLD
2 MIN READ
Meta oversight board urges not to censor phrase 'from the river to the sea'
The board says it came to the conclusion after it reviewed three cases involving content posted on Facebook by different users containing the pro-Palestine phrase.
Meta oversight board urges not to censor phrase 'from the river to the sea'
Alex Abdo, litigation director of the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University that promotes free speech, called the decision by the board "thoughtful (and in my opinion, correct)." / Photo: Reuters
September 5, 2024

Meta Platforms' Oversight Board has said the Facebook parent should not automatically remove the phrase "From the river to the sea", which displays solidarity with Palestinians.

The board on Wednesday, which operates independently but is funded by the US social media firm, said the phrase has several meanings, and cannot in itself be deemed to be harmful, violent or discriminatory.

The phrase refers to the River Jordan and the Mediterranean Sea, between which lie Israel and the Palestinian territories. It is often chanted at pro-Palestinian demonstrations.

While some accuse the phrase of being anti-Semitic, other groups dispute that interpretation.

"Context is crucial," said Oversight Board co-chair Pamela San Martin. "Simply removing political speech is not a solution. There needs to be room for debate, especially during times of crisis and conflict."

The Oversight Board said it came to the conclusion after it had reviewed three cases involving content posted on Facebook by different users containing the phrase.

Recommended

"We welcome the board's review of our guidance on this matter," Meta said in a statement.

"While all of our policies are developed with safety in mind, we know they come with global challenges and we regularly seek input from experts outside Meta, including the Oversight Board."

Alex Abdo, litigation director of the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University that promotes free speech, called the decision by the board "thoughtful (and in my opinion, correct)."

RelatedIs Meta culpable in Israel’s killing of tens of thousands of Palestinians?
Explore
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control