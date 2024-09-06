Friday, September 6, 2024

1905 GMT — The Palestinian Foreign Ministry has said the killing of a Turkish-American activist by the Israeli army in the northern occupied West Bank was carried out on the orders of Israeli politicians.

Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, a Turkish-American peace activist, was shot dead by Israeli forces on Friday during a protest against illegal Israeli settlements in the town of Beita, near Nablus city in the northern occupied West Bank.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry called Aysenur's killing "an integral part of the crimes committed by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people."

It added that such a crime is "a direct outcome of the implementation of the instructions" of Israeli politicians with the aim of killing Palestinians and solidarity activists.

The ministry held the Israeli government fully responsible for the crime that confirms its predetermined plans to escalate the situation to cover its colonial projects across the occupied territories.

1825 GMT — Israeli army investigating death of foreign national in West Bank

The Israeli army has said it is investigating reports of the death of a foreign national in the village of Beita, in the northern occupied West Bank.

1756 GMT — US Muslim group urges DoJ to probe Israeli killing of Turkish-American activist

A Muslim American advocacy group has asked the US Department of Justice to investigate the Israeli killing of a Turkish-American activist in the northern occupied West Bank.

"I write to request that the Justice Department investigate and prosecute the Israeli officials, soldiers, and settlers responsible for committing violent crimes against Palestinian-Americans, including slain journalist Shireen Abu Akleh and peace activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, who was shot in the head by Israeli soldiers today in the Occupied West Bank," Robert S. McCaw, director of the Government Affairs Department of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), said in a letter.

1726 GMT — Killing of Turkish-American, not an isolated incident: Israeli activist

The killing of a Turkish-American activist by the Israeli army in the northern occupied West Bank is not an "isolated incident," as Israeli forces have killed nearly one-and-a-half dozen rights activists in recent years, said an eyewitness who saw the killing of Aysenur Ezgi earlier.

A Turkish-American activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi was shot dead by Israeli forces on Friday during a protest against illegal Israeli settlements in the town of Beita in the Nablus district of the occupied West Bank.

Jonathan Pollack, an eyewitness to the murder and an Israeli activist who has participated in protests against illegal Israeli settlements, told Anadolu about the events surrounding the killing of 26-year-old Eygi by Israeli soldiers.

1715 GMT — US VP candidate Walz supports Gaza protests

Vice presidential candidate Tim Walz has said that those protesting American support for Israel's war in Gaza are doing so for “all the right reasons," as the Democratic ticket looks to balance its support for Israel with the humanitarian plight of civilians in the war-torn enclave.

Walz said the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas that touched off the war, was “a horrific act of violence against the people of Israel. They certainly have the right to defend themselves.”

But, he also said that “we can’t allow what’s happened in Gaza to happen. The Palestinian people have every right to life and liberty themselves.”

1710 GMT — UN wants 'full probe' into Israel's killing of Turkish activist

The UN has called for a "full investigation" and accountability for the killing of a Turkish-American human rights activist by the Israeli army in the northern occupied West Bank.

In response to Anadolu's question on whether the UN denounces the killing of the activist, the UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric at a news conference said: "I can tell you that we would want to see a full investigation of the circumstances and that people should be held accountable."

"Again, civilians must be must be protected at all times," he added.

1701 GMT — Erdogan condemns Israeli raid in occupied West Bank

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has condemned "Israel's barbaric intervention" which led to the death of a Turkish-American dual national activist in the occupied West Bank.

"I condemn Israel's barbaric intervention against a demonstration against the occupation in the West Bank and I pray for God's mercy for our citizen Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, who lost her life in the attack," he wrote on X.

1656 GMT — Nablus governor condemns activist's killing

Nablus Governor Ghassan Daghlas has strongly condemned the killing of Turkish-American activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, who was shot in the head by Israeli soldiers in Nablus.

In a statement to Anadolu, Daghlas expressed his outrage, saying: "Israel is killing American activists in Palestine with weapons provided by the United States."

He emphasised that Israel targets foreigners, including Americans, who show solidarity with Palestine. Daghlas further stated: "The Israeli occupying government is fully responsible for this crime and all other incidents on Palestinian soil."

1650 GMT — Far-right minister Ben-Gvir kicked out of Tel Aviv beach

A group of Israelis have kicked out their far-right Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir from a beach in the capital Tel Aviv, calling him "a murderer."

Israeli media posted several footages on their websites showing Ben-Gvir and his family members arriving at a beach when some beachgoers yelled at him.

"You are a murderer, you are a terrorist, and because of you, the hostages are dying in Gaza; how dare you walk on the beach?" an Israeli was seen shouting at him.

1629 GMT — War crimes court drops case against Hamas leader Haniyeh

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has said it had terminated proceedings against late Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh following his death in July.

The ICC is currently weighing a request for arrest warrants against Israeli and Hamas leaders made earlier this year.

In May ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan asked for arrest warrants for Hamas leaders, saying there were reasonable grounds to suspect that Yahya Sinwar, military chief Mohammed Al-Masri and Haniyeh, bore criminal responsibility for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Judges said their decision to terminate proceedings followed the withdrawal of the prosecution request for a warrant for Haniyeh earlier this month.

1602 GMT — White House 'deeply disturbed' by activist's killing

The White House has said that it is "deeply disturbed" by the fatal shooting of Turkish-American peace activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, 26, in the occupied West Bank, and has formally requested Israel to investigate her death.

"We are deeply disturbed by the tragic death of an American citizen, Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, today in the West Bank and our hearts go out to her family and loved ones," National Security Council spokesperson Sean Savett said in a statement to Anadolu.

"We have reached out to the Government of Israel to ask for more information and request an investigation into the incident," he added.

1550 GMT — Palestine condemns Turkish-American activist's killing

Palestine has strongly condemned the killing of Turkish-American activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi by the Israeli army as she was joining a peaceful anti-settlement rally in the northern occupied West Bank, according to separate statements by Palestinian groups.

"Another crime added to the series of crimes committed daily by the occupation forces, which require that their perpetrators be held accountable in international courts," said Hussein al-Sheikh, the secretary of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), in a statement on his X account.

Hamas, for its part, described her killing as "a heinous crime," and called it "an extension of the occupation's deliberate crimes against foreign solidarity activists ."

1541 GMT — US Muslim group condemns activist's killing in West Bank

A Muslim American advocacy group has condemned the killing of a Turkish-American activist by the Israeli army in the northern occupied West Bank.

"We strongly condemn the Israeli apartheid government for murdering American citizen Aysenur Ezgi Eygi while she peacefully protested its human right abuses in the occupied West Bank," Edward Ahmed Mitchell, National Deputy Director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), told Anadolu.

"The Biden administration must condemn this brazen murder of an American citizen, prosecute the Israelis responsible, and stop sending military aid to Netanyahu's racist, murderous government," Mitchell added.

1500 GMT — Israel kills 27 more, including children, in strikes on Gaza

Israeli military strikes have killed at least 27 more Palestinians across Gaza, medics said, as health officials resumed vaccination of tens of thousands more children in the enclave against polio.

In Nuseirat, one of the territory's eight historic refugee camps, an Israeli air strike killed two women and two children, while eight other people were killed in two other air strikes in Gaza City, the medics said.

The rest were killed in subsequent strikes across the enclave, they added.

1447 GMT — Türkiye condemns Israeli killing of Turkish human rights activist

Türkiye has condemned the "murder" of Turkish citizen and human rights activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi by "Israeli occupation soldiers" in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus.

"We condemn this murder committed by the Netanyahu government," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Israeli authorities and their unconditional supporters will inevitably be held accountable before international courts," the statement added.

Eygi also held US citizenship.

1444 GMT — US seeks more info on Turkish-American activist’s ‘tragic death’

The US on Friday said it is gathering more information about the circumstances of the "tragic death" of Turkish-American activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi in the occupied West Bank.

"We are aware of the tragic death of an American citizen, Aysenur Eygi, today in the West Bank. We offer our deepest condolences to her fa mily and loved ones," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told Anadolu in an emailed statement.

"We are urgently gathering more information about the circumstances of her death, and will have more to say as we learn more. We have no higher priority than the safety and security of American citizens," he added.

1409 GMT — Netanyahu prioritises survival over Hamas response: Israeli analyst

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu currently has no intention of reaching an agreement with Hamas as his primary consideration is his political survival, which means that more and more Palestinians will continue to perish in the conflict, says an Israeli military analyst.

Amos Harel stated in his article published on Friday in the daily Haaretz: “Practically speaking, there is almost no contradiction between the message to the Israeli public and the message to the Qataris, because the bottom line … is that he appears to have no intention of reaching an agreement at this time.”

Harel highlighted that Netanyahu's “major consideration is his political survival.”

1309 GMT — Illegal Israeli settlers raid homes, set vehicles on fire in West Bank

Illegal Israeli settlers backed by the military raided homes and detained a Palestinian family in Jericho, while in Ramallah, the settlers set five Palestinian vehicles ablaze, further escalating tensions in the occupied West Bank.

In Jericho, Hassan Mleihat, the general supervisor of the Al-Baydar Organization for the Defense of Bedouin Rights, reported that illegal settlers stormed the Arab al-Mleihat community in the Al-Marajat area near Jericho.

Under the protection of Israeli forces, they raided the homes of the Ka’abneh family, detaining members including Mohammed, Hamza, and Farhat Ka’abneh.

Mleihat stated that the illegal settlers surrounded the homes and held the family hostage inside, while the Israeli army prevented local residents from reaching the area. "The illegal settlers are aiming to take control of the site and force the residents to leave," he said.

1228 GMT — Hamas releases video of Israeli-American hostage, calls for prisoner swap

Hamas' military wing, the Qassam Brigades, has released a video showing an Israeli-American hostage appealing to the US president and the secretary of state to stop the war on Gaza and help secure his release through a prisoner exchange deal.