Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn has sworn in Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and 35 cabinet ministers in Bangkok, ushering in a new government in Southeast Asia's second-largest economy after a period of political turmoil.

Paetongtarn, 38, leader of the ruling Pheu Thai party, was elected by parliament last month to become Thailand's youngest prime minister after her predecessor Srettha Thavisin was dismissed by a court order over an ethics violation.

The cabinet, which was formally endorsed by the king on Wednesday, comprises 17 members from Pheu Thai, including the premier, and another 19 positions divided among coalition partners.

Dressed in official uniform, Paetongtarn and her cabinet ministers swore their allegiance in front of King Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida in a ceremony at Bangkok's Dusit Palace.

"I want to wish, with gladness, that the cabinet will have the encouragement and determination to perform your duties as you have sworn for the benefit of the country and people," the king said on Fridauy after the cabinet's oath of allegiance.