Washington DC — In a harrowing tale from besieged Gaza, 10-year-old Baylasan Usrof emerged as one of the few survivors of an Israeli air strike that razed her family’s home in Khan Younis. The attack, part of Israel's brutal campaign against the besieged enclave, occurred in November 2023.

While Usrof lived through the carnage, she was left with a heart-wrenching loss: her left leg. Her story highlights the relentless suffering of countless Palestinian children caught in the crossfire of this devastating conflict.

In this exclusive interview, Usrof, who arrived in the US this week to receive her treatment, described to TRT World the horrors caused by Israel that she and her family went through during the early stages of the genocide.

"I was at home, sleeping. Suddenly, two missiles dropped on us. I woke up, my mom was screaming. She was (on the floor) above. They got her out first and then another girl (on the floor) below. They took them to the hospital, and then they got back to me," Usrof told TRT World.

"I kept calling for help, and they got me out and took me to the hospital. After that, I don't know what happened," the 10-year-old survivor added.

After the Israeli strike bombarded her family's home, her initial feeling was that "there is no safety."

"The fear was overwhelming," Usrof recounted, reflecting on the relentless assault that shattered her family's life.

The missile strike left deep physical and emotional scars.

Her mother suffered severe leg wounds; her brother’s face and hair were scorched; her sister was struck in the back and eyes, rendering her unable to open them. Usrof's father, too, bore the brunt, with grievous leg wounds that left him unable to stand.

'So much pain, I couldn't bear it'

After surviving the Israeli onslaught, Usrof and her mother, sister, and brother —names withheld for safety — fled to Egypt in a desperate bid for refuge.

Her father and other brother stayed in Gaza.

"Only my father and my brother" stayed in Gaza, Usrof said. "My mom, sister and brother, whose face was burned, are in Egypt."

In Cairo, the physical agony the girl endured was only matched by the deep emotional torment she faced. Each step she took in the Egyptian capital was a painful reminder of the family and home she lost, leaving her to grapple with the haunting shadows of her past as she sought solace in a new land.

"There was so much pain in my leg that I couldn't bear it," Usrof said, referring to her condition.

"My mom was in front of me, helpless to the point she cried because she didn't know what to do."

Usrof recalled how a video her mother watched sparked a glimmer of hope. The footage discussed the possibility of Palestinian children, wounded by Israel's brutal aggression, coming to the US for treatment. This video became a beacon of hope, lighting the way for her journey toward healing.

"My mom saw a video about children who could come to the US for treatment," Usrof explained. "She commented on it, hoping that I might be one of those children who could get the help I needed."

Usrof's journey to the US