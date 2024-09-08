WORLD
2 MIN READ
Active shooter targets multiple people in US, suspect remains at large
Multiple people were injured in a shooting incident on a highway in Kentucky, prompting a police search for the suspected gunman.
Active shooter targets multiple people in US, suspect remains at large
The suspect in the shooting spree south of Lexington remains at large. / Photo: AP
September 8, 2024

Five people were shot along a highway in the southern US state of Kentucky, US media reported Saturday, as police hunted for a suspect considered "armed and dangerous."

Randall Weddle, mayor of London, Kentucky, told local media that in addition to the wounded, there were more people hurt in a car accident caused by the shooting.

The shooting did not appear to be random, he told the Louisville Courier-Journal, while a radio host reported that it was sparked "by two cars in an altercation."

The suspected shooter opened fire onto Interstate 75 from a wooded area off the highway, Weddle said.

There were "multiple severe injuries" but no confirmed deaths, local news station WYMT reported.

Authorities were searching for Joseph Couch, 32, considered a person of interest in the shooting that temporarily closed I-75 in both directions due to the "active shooter situation."

"Consider armed and dangerous," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. "Do not attempt to approach."

Recommended
RelatedGeorgia high school shooting leaves four dead, suspect in custody

Kentucky State Police spokesman Scottie Pennington posted on Facebook that "we are urging people to stay inside."

He later told the Louisville Courier Journal that "we have no clue where (the suspect) is at."

Rural Laurel County is south of the city of Lexington along I-75, a major north-south artery cutting across the eastern half of the United States.

Saturday's incident comes after two students and two teachers were killed in a school shooting in Georgia.

A 14-year-old boy was charged with murder while his father, who had allegedly purchased the gun for him as a gift, was charged with involuntary manslaughter and second-degree murder.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control