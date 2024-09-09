The horrifying newspaper headlines are from the past two months, but they sum up the gruesome tragedies that have been befalling India with unfailing regularity for the last ten years.

'Eleven arrested in Nashik for killing man, brutally assaulting another for transporting beef,' screamed one. 'Migrant worker from West Bengal lynched in Haryana over beef rumours,' said another among many other reports that made it to the front pages in recent weeks.

Such headlines being regular, Indians have somewhat become inured to the recurring violence unleashed in the name of protecting cows over the years.

Yet, the latest headline left a large section of people in disbelief in the world’s most populous nation.

Nineteen-year-old Aryan Mishra – an upper caste Hindu – had stepped out of his home in capital Delhi for a late- night bite of snacks with some friends in late August when a gang of armed youths – who claimed to be protectors of cows – mistook him to be a Muslim cattle trader and gave him a chase.

They followed Mishra's car for some 30 km on the road that leads to the famous Mughal-era monument Taj Mahal in Agra and shot him dead.

Holy cow!

In Hindu-dominated India, where the community makes up some 80 percent of the country's 1.3 billion population, the cow is a revered figure.

For Prime Minister Narendra Modi's majoritarian Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the bovine species is also a potent weapon to deepen the religious divide, whip up hatred towards minorities such as Muslims who trade and eat cow meat, and consolidate its vote bank among conservative Hindus.

Worshipped by Hindus, the slaughter of cows and consumption of beef have always been a sensitive issue. They are banned in many of India's 28 provinces and have often triggered religious tensions.

But since Modi assumed power in 2014, tensions are boiling over with self-styled ‘gau rakshaks’ – armed youths claiming to be cow protectors – taking the law into their own hands to enforce the ban.

In a country with the world’s third-largest Mulsim population after Indonesia and Pakistan, the BJP's ascendancy has emboldened them further.

Armed with sticks and also, at times, with guns, the vigilantes act with near total impunity. And the list of victims such as Mishra is getting longer.

Anyone and everyone is a target while the self-appointed cow protectors - enjoying a fair degree of government approval - hold sway over sizeable tracts of the large country.

Northern states such as Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Bihar are particularly their favourite hunting grounds.