TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Israeli soldier 'shouted for joy' after killing Eygi: eyewitness
Israeli activist protesting Israeli policies says soldier who shot Aysenur Ezgi Eygi 'took a killing shot', adds: 'This killing shot was not an isolated incident.'
Israeli soldier 'shouted for joy' after killing Eygi: eyewitness
Pollak underlined that things were very calm when the shots were fired. / Photo: AA
September 9, 2024

Palestinian eyewitness Mounir Khdair has said that the Israeli sniper who killed Turkish-American citizen Aysenur Ezgi Eygi in the occupied West Bank cried out for joy after shooting her.

"After shooting her, he was happy, he shouted for joy," Khdair said.

Jonathan Pollak, an Israeli activist who has been taking part in protests against Israel in the region for many years, said that on the day of the shooting in the village of Beita, near Nablus, soldiers quickly dispersed protesters after Friday prayers in the village with tear gas and live bullets.

He added: “The soldier who did this took a kill shot. That kill shot was no isolated incident. It happens in the context of the escalation and violence in the West Bank. The bullet that killed Aysenur is the same bullet that killed people in Nur Shams and Jenin."

"It’s the same bullet that killed a 13-year-old girl the same day just a few kilometres south of here. These are the same American-funded bullets that Israel uses to perpetrate genocide in Gaza with complete impunity."

"It's time this murder leads to accountability"

Recommended

"This happens because the world doesn’t demand accountability and the world, shamefully, supports Israel. It's time that if anything, this murder will bring about some accountability and an end to Israeli colonialism over the Palestinian people.”

On the Israeli army claim that the soldiers opened fire since they felt threatened by people throwing stones, Pollak underlined that things were very calm when the shots were fired.

Eygi, 26, a dual Turkish-US citizen, was shot dead by Israeli forces during a Friday protest against illegal Israeli settlements in the town of Beita in the occupied West Bank.

Eygi’s killing echoes the case of American-Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed in a similar way in 2022, drawing widespread outrage.

The violence against West Bank protests takes place amid Israel’s continued devastating military offensive in Gaza since October 7.

Nearly 41,000 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, mostly women and children, leaving vast tracts of Gaza in ruins and most of the population homeless and in desperate need of aid.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan