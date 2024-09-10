TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
US-Greek Cypriot defence pact poised to ignite Turkish backlash
Ankara has yet to issue an official response, but Türkiye has in the past raised concerns about US military cooperation with Greek-administered Southern Cyprus.
US-Greek Cypriot defence pact poised to ignite Turkish backlash
Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and Greek Cypriot Administration (GCA) was divided by the UN-regulated buffer zone, called "Green Line". / Source: TRT World
September 10, 2024

The United States and the Greek Cypriot administration say they have signed a new roadmap for enhancing defence cooperation that will strengthen military ties between the two sides.

The agreement, inked by Greek Cypriot Defense Minister Vassilis Palmas and US Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs Celeste Wallander in the Greek part of divided Lefkosa city on Monday, marks the latest step in a growing defence partnership that is sure to anger Turkish officials.

While Türkiye has yet to issue an official response, Ankara has strongly criticized similar moves in the past.

RelatedTürkiye denounces ‘Famagusta’ digital series for distorting Cyprus history

Türkiye has previously expressed strong concerns over US military cooperation with the Greek Cypriot administration, particularly following two key moves: the lifting of a decades-old US arms embargo on Greek Cypriot administration in September 2022, and the pairing of Greek-administered Southern Cyprus with the New Jersey National Guard under the State Partnership Program a month later.

Both decisions were met with harsh objections from Türkiye and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), as they were seen as destabilising actions that could fuel tensions in the already divided island.

Recommended

The defence agreements, including the latest roadmap, could further undermine efforts for a peaceful resolution of the conflict between Greek and Turkish Cypriots. The differences between the two sides have persisted for decades despite numerous UN mediation attempts.

Türkiye is concerned that the deepening US-Greek Cypriot defence relationship may shift the balance of power in the Eastern Mediterranean, complicating regional dynamics and threatening its security interests.

Given the history of strained relations, a strong reaction from Türkiye to this latest defence deal is widely anticipated.

RelatedEU's 'disregard for realities' on Cyprus hinders solution: Türkiye

Ethnic attacks that began in the early 1960s caused Turkish Cypriots to retreat to enclaves for their safety.

In 1974, a Greek Cypriot coup aimed at Greece’s annexation of the island led to Türkiye’s military intervention as a guarantor power to protect Turkish Cypriots from persecution and violence. As a result, the TRNC was founded in 1983.

The Greek Cypriot administration was admitted to the EU in 2004, the same year Greek Cypriots thwarted a UN plan to end the longstanding dispute.​​​​​​​

Explore
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan