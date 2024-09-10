The United States and the Greek Cypriot administration say they have signed a new roadmap for enhancing defence cooperation that will strengthen military ties between the two sides.

The agreement, inked by Greek Cypriot Defense Minister Vassilis Palmas and US Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs Celeste Wallander in the Greek part of divided Lefkosa city on Monday, marks the latest step in a growing defence partnership that is sure to anger Turkish officials.

While Türkiye has yet to issue an official response, Ankara has strongly criticized similar moves in the past.

Türkiye has previously expressed strong concerns over US military cooperation with the Greek Cypriot administration, particularly following two key moves: the lifting of a decades-old US arms embargo on Greek Cypriot administration in September 2022, and the pairing of Greek-administered Southern Cyprus with the New Jersey National Guard under the State Partnership Program a month later.

Both decisions were met with harsh objections from Türkiye and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), as they were seen as destabilising actions that could fuel tensions in the already divided island.