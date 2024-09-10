The Russian military has launched massive naval and air drills spanning across both hemispheres and including China in joint manoeuvers.

The "Ocean-24" exercise spans the Pacific and Arctic Oceans, the Mediterranean, Caspian and Baltic Seas and involves over 400 warships, submarines and support vessels, more than 120 planes and helicopters and over 90,000 troops, the Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The manoeuvres will continue through September 16, the ministry said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in comments to military officials that the war games are the largest of their kind in three decades, and that China's warships and planes were taking part.

China confirmed that on Monday, saying the two countries' navies would cruise together in Pacific, but gave no details.

A total of 15 countries have been invited to observe the drills, Putin said, without naming them.

Joint exercises