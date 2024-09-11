Canada has suspended 30 permits for arms sales to Israel and cancelled a contract with a US company to sell Quebec-made ammunition to the Israeli army, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said.

Joly was emphatic that the government will not allow Canadian-made ammunition – in this case, manufactured by the Canadian arm of US-based General Dynamics – to be sold or shipped to other countries for resale to Israel.

The announcement was welcome news to the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM), Canada’s largest Muslim advocacy organisation.

“Minister Joly put out a clear message in stating that Canada’s policy on a weapons ban to Israel remains in place,” NCCM posted on X. “She suggested point blank that the government of Canada was not in favour of any loopholes being used concerning the recent proposed sale of explosives by General Dynamics.”