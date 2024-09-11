Benjamin Netanyahu is not only the longest-serving prime minister of Israel but also the longtime leader of the country’s right-wing Likud Party, which refers to the occupied West Bank as Judea and Samaria and refuses to acknowledge them as Palestinian territory.

Netanyahu, who has led Likud for almost a quarter of a century, has publicly stated his party’s ideological foundation on several occasions – laying out its long-standing opposition to an independent Palestinian state.

This stance has been reflected in different versions of the Likud platform documents, which outlines the party's policies, principles, and political goals, as seen in 1977, 1999, and 2009. Likud was formed in 1973.

Israel’s rigid stance has come to the fore since it launched its latest war on Gaza on October 7 last year and subsequently extended it to the occupied West Bank – killing, maiming and detaining Palestinian civilians with impunity.

Interestingly, the English version of the plafform document is not available on the party’s official website. Incomplete and scattered English versions of the document quoting parts of the party’s constitution are scattered over the internet.

The “original” party platform, published in 1977 under the leadership of former Israeli prime minister Menachem Begin, claimed that only the Jewish people have “the right” to “the land” of historical Palestine, which it called Eretz Israel, a Hebrew phrase meaning the Land of Israel.

This “Jewish right” is “eternal and indisputable”, the document said. As a result, “Judea and Samaria will not be handed to any foreign administration; between the Sea and Jordan there will only be Israeli sovereignty.”

In 1978, this Likud assertion was confirmed by then-US Secretary of State Cyrus Vance, saying that the Likud party “calls for permanent Israeli retention of all of the West Bank and Gaza”, reducing the possibility of an independent Palestinian state to nothing.

‘Autonomous’ Palestine under Israel

The 1999 version of the charter, a document linked to former Israeli prime minister Ariel Sharon’s leadership, did not change much on the party’s approach toward the occupied West Bank and Gaza.

“The Government of Israel flatly rejects the establishment of a Palestinian Arab state west of the Jordan River,” said the charter.

It suggested an autonomous status for Palestinians under Israeli control, an offer different Palestinian resistance groups – from Fatah to Hamas – have long opposed.

“The Palestinians can run their lives freely in the framework of self-rule, but not as an independent and sovereign state. Thus, for example, in matters of foreign affairs, security, immigration and ecology, their activity shall be limited in accordance with imperatives of Israel's existence, security and national needs,” it added.

In 2009, another version of the charter emerged after Netanyahu – who became the Likud leader in 2005 following Sharon’s departure from the party – came to power. Like the 1999 text, the 2009 charter also opposed the two-state solution, dismissing the possibility of an independent Palestinian state.

This document also kept much of the 1999 version intact regarding illegal settlements in the West Bank.

The 2009 document also clearly states that Likud governments “will maintain Jerusalem as a unified city, the capital of Israel, under Israeli rule”, opposing its division between the Palestinian Authority and Israel, a stance which violates international law.

The Likud document also threatened that any attempt to divide Jerusalem would lead to a regional war.

Netanyahu and the Likud charter

There are a number of signs which indicate that Netanyahu is more loyal to his party’s ideology than any Israeli law and peace agreement with the Palestinian Authority, which is based in the occupied West Bank.

Netanyahu’s loyalty to the Likud charter presents numerous political problems for the country in terms of policy oversight.

In 2018, the then Likud government led by Netanyahu enacted a controversial Nation State Law, which recognises the right of self-determination only for Jews in Israel, evoking the original 1977 party charter’s assertion that the “Jewish right” is “eternal and indisputable” between the Mediterranean Sea and the Jordan River.