The UN cultural agency raised the alarm over reports of armed groups looting several museums and heritage institutions in civil war-wracked Sudan.

"UNESCO is deeply concerned about the recent reports of possible looting and damage of several museums and heritage institutions in Sudan, including the National Museum, by armed groups," it said on Thursday.

It said it had been monitoring the impact of fighting on Sudan's heritage, cultural institutions and artists since hostilities broke out in 2023.

"In recent weeks, this threat to culture appears to have reached an unprecedented level, with reports of looting of museums, heritage and archaeological sites and private collections."

It said it was particularly concerned by reports of looting at the National Museum of Sudan, as well as the Khalifa House Museum in Omdurman and Nyala Museum in South Darfur.