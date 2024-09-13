Washington DC — The United States declaration that it supports adding two new permanent United Nations Security Council seats for African countries and one rotation seat for small island developing states is directly linked to strengthening US president's legacy and Israel's war on Gaza, a UN affairs specialist has told TRT World.

"I think the US announcement was an effort to strengthen Biden's legacy at the UN. We won't see the Council reform during his term in office, but he might just go down in history as the president who made it possible," Richard Gowan, who oversees International Crisis Group's [ICG] advocacy work at the United Nations, told TRT World.

Gowan said the announcement may also be an attempt to take away attention from its back to back vetoes on calls for ceasefire in Israel's war on Gaza.

"The US marginalised the Council over Gaza by using its veto in late 2023 and early 2024. That caused a lot of bad feeling among other UN members," the UN Director at the ICG said.

"The US wants to look like a reformer not a spoiler at the UN."

Related Is China’s growing clout behind US seeking two UNSC seats for Africa?

US opposes veto powers to African nations

On Thursday, US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield announced that Washington will support the addition of new permanent seats in a speech to the Council on Foreign Relations.