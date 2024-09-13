Even as Israel continues to pound Gaza for nearly a year into its war with Hamas, the country’s military surveillance unit called 8200 has faced a high-profile resignation.

Yossi Sariel, the head of the unit tasked with preventing any attack on Israel besides locating hostages and tracking Hamas leaders like Yahya Sinwar in Gaza, resigned yesterday.

“The responsibility for 8200’s part in the intelligence and operational failure falls squarely on me,” said the 46-year-old commander of the spy agency, which works under Aman, the top Israeli military intelligence apparatus, referring to Hamas’s October 7 attack.

But Sariel also added that Israel’s October 7 failure happened not only due to his unit’s shortcomings but also because of the malfunctioning of the whole Israeli military and political system.

“In the years before and months before, as well as on October 7 itself, we all failed as a political and operational system in being unable to connect the dots to see the full picture and prepare to face the threat,” said Sariel in his resignation letter.

Sariel’s 8200 unit has long been known for its notorious tactic of prying into Palestinians’ personal lives through eavesdropping and other cyber tactics, which even some Israelis have found unacceptable.

One of the former members of the unit told Financial Times in an extensive report that the 8200 leads asked them to spy on family members and neighbours of any Palestinian who might plot against the Israeli state, demanding to gather information related to even medical and financial conditions.

Who is Sariel?

The Haifa-born military intelligence operator joined the army’s intelligence apparatus when he was 19, like many other young soldiers of the 8200 unit, which has a strength of around 5,000 personnel, making it the largest single unit in the Israeli military.

After working as a cyber officer at the beginning of his career, he became the head of the research division responsible for intelligence gathering on the Israel-Hamas front in the north. Then, he worked in the Central Command, becoming the head of Aman’s operational division.

In 2021, he was appointed to lead the 8200 unit as a brigadier general. While Sariel led the agency with a focus on using AI technologies to develop “target machines”, which are allegedly designed to attack targets Israel sees as its enemies, he has been accused for many civilian deaths and injuries as well as the ongoing large destruction in Gaza.

In April, Sariel’s closely-guarded secret as head of 8200 was revealed byThe Guardian in a major lapse when he failed to protect his personal information despite publishing a book under a pen name.