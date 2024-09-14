Matt Nelson, an anti-war activist, has reportedly self-immolated in protest against the US complicity in Israel's genocidal war on Gaza and its impact on the Palestinian people.

On Wednesday, before the self-immolation, a video surfaced on YouTube in which Nelson condemned the Biden administration for its material and political support of Israel's brutal siege and carnage in Gaza.

"My name is Matt Nelson and I am about to engage in an extreme act of protest," he says in the video.

"The protest I’m about to engage in is a call to our government to stop supplying Israel with the money and weapons it uses to imprison and murder innocent Palestinians, to pressure Israel to end the genocide in Gaza, and to support the ICC indictment of Benjamin Netanyahu and other members of the Israeli government," he says.

He continues, "We call ourselves the greatest nation in history yet we spend more on weapons of war than we do on educating our children helping the homeless and ensuring all Americans have equal rights and protecting the environment combined."

At the end of the video, he calls upon those who "are of the same mind" to demand American members of Congress to act on the stated goals of his act of protest.

"A democracy is supposed to serve the will of the people, not the interests of the wealthy."

He concludes by leaving viewers with a succinct urge: "Take the power back [and] free Palestine."

TRT World contacted the media relations bureau of the Boston Police Department but received no comment thus far.