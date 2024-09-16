WORLD
Israeli findings on Eygi's killing do not exonerate security forces — US
US signaled that if it is not satisfied with the results of the Israeli investigation, it will seek to take additional measures.
Miller reiterated the US call on Israel that rules of engagement need to be changed to prevent the killing of “unarmed civilians who are doing nothing more than showing up at a peaceful protest”. / Photo: AA Archive
September 16, 2024

The US has said that the initial findings of an Israeli investigation into the killing of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, a Turkish-American activist killed by Israel in the occupied West Bank, do not exonerate Israeli security forces.

US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said that the initial findings already show that something went “tragically wrong and you had the killing American citizen that never should have occurred”.

Miller reiterated the US call on Israel that rules of engagement need to be changed to prevent the killing of “unarmed civilians who are doing nothing more than showing up at a peaceful protest”.

Miller said the US will wait for the results of the Israeli investigation and signaled that if it is not satisfied with the results of the investigation, it will seek to take additional measures.

Evidences contradicts Israeli claims

Eygi, 26, a dual Turkish-US national, was killed by Israeli forces on Sept. 6 during a peaceful protest against illegal Israeli settlements near Nablus in the occupied West Bank.

Preliminary findings from the Israeli army's investigation on Tuesday indicated that Eygi was "highly likely" hit "indirectly and unintentionally" by Israeli fire targeting a main instigator during the protest.

However, video evidence and eyewitness accounts have contradicted Israel's version of events.

A recent report by The Washington Post revealed that Eygi was shot more than 30 minutes after the peak of confrontations in Beita and about 20 minutes after protesters had moved over 200 yards down the main road, away from Israeli forces.

Eygi’s family says she was killed in a targeted attack and is calling on the US government to launch an independent investigation into her killing, similar to the one being conducted by the Turkish government.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
