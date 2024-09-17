Floods in Myanmar have killed at least 226 people in just over a week, state media has reported, after heavy rains brought on by Typhoon Yagi battered the central provinces of the war-torn Southeast Asian country.

Some 77 people are still missing, state media said on Tuesday.

"A total of 388 relief camps were opened in nine regions and states, and the well-wishers donated drinking water, food and clothes," reported the Global New Light of Myanmar, the newspaper of the military government.

Around a third of Myanmar's 55 million people are already in need of humanitarian aid, following incessant conflict triggered by a February 2021 coup when the powerful military unseated the civilian government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.

The areas hardest hit by the flooding include the second-largest city of Mandalay, the capital Naypyitaw and parts of Shan state, a sprawling province that has seen heavy fighting in recent months.

In the Mandalay region alone, some 40,000 acres of agricultural land were submerged and some 26,700 houses were damaged by the heavy rains and flooding, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) also said many flood-hit regions were difficult to reach as several roads were damaged and telecoms and electricity networks disrupted.

"Affected areas include camps for displaced people, including children, who were already struggling with limited services due to ongoing conflict," UNICEF said in a statement.