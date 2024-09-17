WORLD
For the first time in 30 years, Zimbabwe to cull elephants. Here's why
The cull, the first in the country since 1988, will take place in Hwange, Mbire, Tsholotsho and Chiredzi districts. It follows neighbouring Namibia's decision last month to put down 83 elephants.
The cull, the first in the country since 1988, will take place in Hwange, Mbire, Tsholotsho and Chiredzi districts / Photo: AP / Others
Shereena QaziShereena Qazi
September 17, 2024

More than 200,000 elephants are estimated to live in a conservation area spread over five southern African countries - Zimbabwe, Zambia, Botswana, Angola and Namibia - making the region home to one of the largest elephant populations worldwide.

"Our population has been increasing, elephant population also increasing, but the the country that we call Zimbabwe is not expanding, so we need to do a balance," Farawo said.

Zimbabwean authorities are also considering relocating elephants from areas with high populations. However, this option faces challenges due to a lack of funding.

Relocating elephants is particularly costly, with a 2018 operation involving 100 elephants costing $400,000.

The Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Authority (ZimParks) requires at least $25 million annually to support its operations but has not received any funding from the financially strained government since 2001.

The organisation’s financial situation worsened in 2020 due to the severe impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the country’s tourism industry, which is a key source of revenue for conservation efforts.

The plan is still being discussed, and a final decision has yet to be made. Culling is permitted under Zimbabwe laws.

"But in any way, 200 is a drop in the ocean. It will not be felt. But we are at least trying to do something to help our communities and also to help the animals themselves," Farawo told TRT World.

"Because they have become a danger to themselves."

SOURCE:TRT World
