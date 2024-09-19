Tupperware, the maker of plastic food storage containers used in kitchens around the world, has filed for bankruptcy amid shrinking demand and mounting financial losses.

Named after Earl Tupper, a chemist who first created plastic containers to store leftover food using chemical residue at an oil refining factory, Tupperware shot to fame in the United States during the 1940s when war-weary families grew mindful of food waste to save money.

The company continued to grow for decades and expanded beyond the United States to become a household brand worldwide.

The company’s popularity was partly a result of its non-traditional marketing strategy, which brought women as independent sales representatives who would hold “Tupperware parties” at their homes to sell food storage containers.

With the strategy becoming less effective in recent decades, Tupperware tried to reach new customers through online channels and placements in brick-and-mortar stores, which resulted in limited success.

News agency Reuters reported that Tupperware had been trying to turn its business around for many years after reporting successive quarters of falling sales. But a post-pandemic jump in the costs of labour, freight and raw materials like plastic resin kept its business under pressure.

As a result, Tupperware’s estimated liabilities increased up to $10 billion versus its assets of only $1 billion, according to bankruptcy filings.

Declaring bankruptcy allows a company to get rid of its past debt that it is unable to pay while banks and other lenders receive only a part of the due amount.

Here’s a quick look at five household brands with global appeal and name recognition that either went bankrupt or transitioned into a new line of business under financial pressure.

Kodak

Even though it invented the technology for digital photography, Kodak failed to keep up with the digital revolution it helped unleash.

Its rivals like Sony, Canon and Nikon diversified their offerings to stay on top of the digital revolution in photography. But Kodak stagnated, committing what’s been described as one of the biggest corporate blunders.

According to Steve Sasson, a Kodak engineer who came up with the ultimate replacement of analogue or film photography, the company’s response to his invention of lacklustre.

“My prototype was big as a toaster… it was filmless photography, so management’s reaction was, ‘that’s cute but don’t tell anyone about it’,” he told The New York Times.

Founded in 1880, the company created the market for camera film and then dominated it for well over a century, before declaring bankruptcy in 2012 to shed part of its debt and pension obligations.

The company still exists but only as a shadow of its former self. It now sells computer-to-plate imaging and industrial film and chemical services among other related products.

Toys ‘R’ Us

Founded in 1957, American retailer Toys ‘R’ Us existed for decades as one of the world’s largest toy store chains with presence across the United States, Canada, Asia and Australia.

But the piling debt to the tune of $5 billion forced the toy seller to file for bankruptcy in 2017. It closed down the last of its 735 US stores by June 2018.

Planning a comeback, Toys ‘R’ Us is opening two dozen new stores across the United States under a new group of owners who acquired a majority shareholding in 2021.

Orkut

The popularity of social media platform Orkut rivalled that of Facebook in the second half of the 2000s.

Set up in 2004 by Orkut Buyukkokten, a Turkish engineer working for Google at the time, Orkut hit a peak in 2009 with 300 million users.

But it lost the initial momentum as its parent company, Google, failed to see the potential in social media platforms that had yet to take the world by storm.