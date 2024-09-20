WORLD
2 MIN READ
Shanghai hit by second typhoon days after historic storm
Parts of Shanghai upgraded their typhoon alert levels as the storm approached the city on Thursday.
Shanghai hit by second typhoon days after historic storm
Typhoon Pulasan comes days after Typhoon Bebinca wreaked havoc on Monday / Photo: Reuters
September 20, 2024

Roads and neighbourhoods in Shanghai flooded on Friday as the Chinese megacity was battered by a second typhoon days after it was hit by its strongest storm in 75 years.

Typhoon Pulasan made landfall on Thursday night in the city's Fengxian district, with a maximum wind speed of 23 metres per second (83 kilometres per hour), according to state-run Xinhua news agency.

The storm "is forecast to gradually weaken as it moves inland", Xinhua said, though downpours continued in the city on Friday morning.

Videos posted on social media Friday showed Shanghai residents wading through calf-level water in some neighbourhoods, though no severe damage or casualties have been reported so far.

Recommended

Pulasan comes days after Typhoon Bebinca wreaked havoc on Monday as the strongest storm to hit the megacity since 1949.

Bebinca felled more than 1,800 trees and left 30,000 households without electricity, with authorities evacuating more than 400,000 people across Shanghai ahead of the storm.

Scientists say climate crisis driven by greenhouse gas emissions is making extreme weather more frequent and intense.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control