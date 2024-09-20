Roads and neighbourhoods in Shanghai flooded on Friday as the Chinese megacity was battered by a second typhoon days after it was hit by its strongest storm in 75 years.

Typhoon Pulasan made landfall on Thursday night in the city's Fengxian district, with a maximum wind speed of 23 metres per second (83 kilometres per hour), according to state-run Xinhua news agency.

The storm "is forecast to gradually weaken as it moves inland", Xinhua said, though downpours continued in the city on Friday morning.

Videos posted on social media Friday showed Shanghai residents wading through calf-level water in some neighbourhoods, though no severe damage or casualties have been reported so far.