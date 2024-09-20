Social media companies collect, share and process vast troves of information about their users while offering little transparency or control, including over how it is used by systems incorporating artificial intelligence, the US Federal Trade Commission said in a report released on Thursday.

The report analysed how Meta Platforms, ByteDance's TikTok, Amazon's gaming platform Twitch, and others manage user data, concluding that data management and retention policies at many of the companies were "woefully inadequate."

YouTube, social media platform X, Snap, Discord and Reddit were also included in the FTC report, though its findings were anonymised and did not reveal specific companies' practices. YouTube is owned by Alphabet's Google.

An X spokesperson said the report is based on practices from 2020 when the site was known as Twitter, now X.

"X takes user data privacy seriously and ensures users are aware of the data they are sharing with the platform and how it is being used, while providing them with the option of limiting the data that is collected from their accounts," the spokesperson said.

Only about 1 percent of X’s current US users are between ages 13 and 17, the spokesperson said.

Other companies did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

Surveillance endangering people's privacy

Social media companies gather data through tracking technologies used in online advertising and buying information from data brokers, and other means, the FTC said.