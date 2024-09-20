Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says that pager and walkie-talkie "cyber-terrorism" in Lebanon this week has underscored the need to produce more defence equipment within the country.

"We are making every effort to reduce our foreign dependence in the defence industry and not to be dependent on anyone in this field," he said on Friday, speaking at a gendarmerie ceremony in Istanbul.

"With the cyber-terrorist attacks against Lebanon, we have once again seen how vital this is."

Erdogan also spoke about the urgency of strengthening the technology sector in the face of new emerging challenges.

"We realise the value of our domestic and national software development projects, our national technology initiatives and our investments in electronic warfare systems. We will continue our efforts until we reach the goal of fully independent Türkiye in the defence industry. "