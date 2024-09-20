WORLD
2 MIN READ
Erdogan says Lebanon attacks underlines need to cut foreign dependence
Erdogan highlighted the growing importance of defence in the wake of recent attacks in Lebanon.
Erdogan says Lebanon attacks underlines need to cut foreign dependence
"Anyone who disturbs the peace of our nation will face the steel fist in the velvet glove of our state" Erdogan says. / Photo: AA
September 20, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says that pager and walkie-talkie "cyber-terrorism" in Lebanon this week has underscored the need to produce more defence equipment within the country.

"We are making every effort to reduce our foreign dependence in the defence industry and not to be dependent on anyone in this field," he said on Friday, speaking at a gendarmerie ceremony in Istanbul.

"With the cyber-terrorist attacks against Lebanon, we have once again seen how vital this is."

Erdogan also spoke about the urgency of strengthening the technology sector in the face of new emerging challenges.

"We realise the value of our domestic and national software development projects, our national technology initiatives and our investments in electronic warfare systems. We will continue our efforts until we reach the goal of fully independent Türkiye in the defence industry. "

Recommended

Erdogan said that terrorist organisations won't be given any breathing space inside and outside Türkiye’s borders, adding that 35,500 operations were carried out in 2024 against groups like the PKK, FETO, DHKP/C, and Daesh.

"We cannot make the slightest concession from Türkiye’s peace. We are extremely determined and resilient in this regard," he added.

Erdogan also took aim at "arms lobbies" and "blood merchants" who he claimed were threatened by Türkiye’s growth.

"Anyone who disturbs the peace of our nation will face the steel fist in the velvet glove of our state."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control