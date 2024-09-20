WORLD
2 MIN READ
Lack of diligence ahead of Trump rally shooting: US Secret Service probe
Acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe says agency employees will be held accountable for the attempt on former President Donald Trump's life at a Butler, Pennsylvania rally.
Lack of diligence ahead of Trump rally shooting: US Secret Service probe
Trump's ear was wounded, a rally attendee was killed and two others were wounded in the shooting. / Photo: AP
September 20, 2024

A US Secret Service probe has found communication gaps and a lack of diligence ahead of the July attempted assassination of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at a Butler, Pennsylvania rally.

"There was complacency on the part of" some agents "that led to a breach of security protocols," Acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe told reporters on Friday, adding that agency employees will be held accountable.

The assassination attempt against Trump at the July 13 rally led to widespread criticism of the Secret Service and the resignation of its former director. Critics raised concerns about how the suspect was able to access a nearby rooftop with a direct line of sight to where the former president was speaking.

Trump's ear was wounded, a rally attendee was killed and two others were wounded in the shooting. The Secret Service has since said it was "ashamed" of the security lapse.

Recommended
RelatedFormer US President Donald Trump survives 'assassination attempt'

Authorities are also probing a separate apparent assassination attempt against Trump in Florida on Sunday. In that case, the Secret Service caught the suspect and no shots were fired at Trump.

Rowe said that Trump was getting the same level of protection as President Joe Biden and Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris, his rival in the November 5 election.

RelatedFresh assassination attempt on Trump sparks concerns over security lapses
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control