Millions of Sri Lankans have cast their votes to select a new president who will face the task of cementing the South Asian country's fragile economic recovery following its worst financial crisis in decades.

Voting began on Saturday at 7 am (0130 GMT) and ended at 4 pm (1030 GMT), with counting underway.

There are 17 million eligible voters, and final results are expected Sunday.

The election has shaped up to be a close contest between incumbent President Ranil Wickremesinghe, main opposition leader Sajith Premadasa and Marxist-leaning challenger Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

The results will show whether Sri Lankans approve of Wickremesinghe's leadership of a fragile recovery, including restructuring Sri Lanka's debt under an International Monetary Fund program after it defaulted in 2022.

The government announced Thursday that it passed the final hurdle in debt restructuring by reaching an agreement in principle with private bond holders.

At the time of its default, Sri Lanka’s local and foreign debt totaled $83 billion. The government says it has now restructured more than $17 billion.

However, despite a significant improvement in key economic figures, Sri Lankans are struggling with high taxes and living costs.