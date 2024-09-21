The recent Israeli attack on Hezbollah's pagers in Lebanon have sent shockwaves across many countries, raising concerns about the security of their technology supply chains and the future of covert warfare.

Experts speculate the incident may prompt broader reevaluations of supply chain security, particularly for nations wary of Western intelligence tactics.

“The way the [Lebanon] operation was conducted, is likely to raise concerns in other countries about supply chains for critical electronic devices, and a reassessment of the potential risks of reliance on unknown suppliers that could come with increased risks, both of surveillance and in this rare case, actual physical damage to users,” Paul Triolo, an expert in global technology policy and a partner at the Albert Stonebridge Group, tells TRT World.

The explosion of hundreds of pagers and walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah in Lebanon has added a chilling new dimension to modern covert warfare.

The devices were manufactured in Taiwan, modified in Bulgaria, and rigged with explosives. Security experts say Israeli intelligence, Mossad, remotely detonated them, killing at least 25 people and injuring nearly 3,000 across Lebanon.

A Hezbollah official described the incident to Reuters as the "biggest security breach" since the war began on October 7, marking a major turning point in the conflict.

Tech expert Triolo believes the operation was likely designed "to weaken and demoralise Hezbollah as a prelude to a larger Israeli military action against the group."

The use of such seemingly low-tech communication tools highlights vulnerabilities in global supply chains, causing concerns in the international arena.

‘Global security reassessments’

The breach has compelled states to reconsider how they source and secure electronics.

Tony Loughran, a global risk specialist and director/founder of Zero Risk International, expects that many states will be “turning their attention to ‘if and what code’ was used in the pager attack and consider how imported technology could carry risks of cyber intervention or sabotage​”.

The growing concern reflects a broader worry among nations wary of foreign influence.

“This is why major states such as Russia have requested a swift investigation to establish who was behind the attack and how it was performed. All states have declared it a necessity to find out the level of cyber intervention involved. We know it existed through the messages sent on the pagers, but what else was at play,” Loughran says.

Iraq's quick response may be a signal of more comprehensive global reactions. Mohammed Shia al Sudani, Iraq’s Prime Minister, stresses the importance of securing technology imports during a recent security meeting, stating, "We must ensure that our electronic imports are thoroughly vetted before they enter the country"​.

Even a NATO member Türkiye has begun reviewing its own measures to safeguard electronic devices used by its military.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated that establishing a dedicated agency for cyber-security is a top priority, following President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's call for stronger protection. Fidan notes that plans for the agency would materialise "very soon"​.

As nations begin to examine their own electronics supply chains, the fallout from the attack could extend far beyond the Middle East.

"Countries such as China and Russia are likely at a minimum to reassess supply chains for communications devices used by their most sensitive organisations, including the security services and the military,” Triolo says, noting that heightened scrutiny of technological imports will be driven by fears of foreign tampering or sabotage.