Monday, September 23, 2024

1838 GMT — United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is "gravely alarmed" by civilian casualties in Lebanon his spokesman said Monday after Lebanese authorities reported more than 356 deaths - including 24 children - in Israeli air strikes.

"The secretary-general is gravely alarmed by the escalating situation... and the large number of civilian casualties, including children and women," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

More updates 👇

1835 GMT — Hezbollah commander Ali Karake 'well' and in 'safe place'

Hezbollah has said their senior commander Ali Karake was "well" and in a "safe place" after the Israeli strike.

1818 GMT — Death toll from Israeli strikes in Lebanon rises to 356

The death toll from the Israeli strikes in Lebanon has risen to 356, with 1,246 left wounded, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

1818 GMT — Egypt urges UN to intervene over Israel escalation in Lebanon

Egypt's Foreign Ministry called on "international powers and the United Nations Security Council to intervene immediately" to stop "the dangerous Israeli escalation in Lebanon".

Cairo, a key mediator between Israel and Hamas, has repeatedly warned against Israeli regional escalation, which it said "threatens to drag the region into a comprehensive regional war".

Egypt again expressed "solidarity" with Lebanon and affirmed its "total rejection of any violations of Lebanon's sovereignty and territory".

1809 GMT — Israel 'recklessly making plans to add new massacres to their list': Erdogan

Israel is committing "genocide" in Gaza and making plans to "add new massacres to their list," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

During a meeting with International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Karim Khan in New York, Erdogan said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government "did not hesitate to violate international law and human rights."

The closed-door meeting at the Turkish House came on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.

Erdogan told Khan that Israel and the Netanyahu administration "were recklessly making plans to add new massacres to their list, believing that there was no power to stop them," according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

1807 GMT — Israel claims air strikes hit over 1,300 Hezbollah targets in 24 hours

The Israeli military said that air strikes in Lebanon hit more than 1,300 targets of Hezbollah in the previous 24 hours.

The strikes hit "over 1,300 targets", army spokesman Daniel Hagari said in a press briefing.

An earlier statement from the Israeli army specified that the targets included "buildings, vehicles, and infrastructure where rockets, missiles, launchers and unmanned aerial vehicles posed a threat". In a separate statement, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said that "on this day we have taken out of order tens of thousands of rockets and precise munition".

Gallant called "a significant peak" in the operation.

1719 GMT — Israelis run for cover as air raid sirens sound in Haifa

Residents of the northern Israeli city of Haifa ran for shelter as sirens rang out, an AFP journalist reported.

"Sirens sounded in the city of Haifa and surrounding areas, northern Israel," the Israeli army said in a statement.

Approximately 180 projectiles and one unmanned aerial vehicle crossed into Israeli airspace over the day in various parts of the country's north, the army reported.

The majority of the projectiles were either intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system or fell in open areas, it said.

1716 GMT — US sending more troops to the Middle East

The United States is sending additional troops to the Middle East in response to a sharp spike in violence between Israel and Hezbollah forces in Lebanon that has raised the risk of a greater regional war, the Pentagon said.

Pentagon press secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder would provide no details on how many additional forces or what they would be tasked to do. The US currently has about 40,000 troops in the region.

The aircraft carrier USS Truman, two destroyers and a cruiser set sail from Norfolk, Virginia, headed to the Mediterranean on a regularly scheduled deployment, opening the possibility that the US could keep both the Truman and the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, which is in the Gulf of Oman, nearby in case further violence breaks out.

"In light of increased tension in the Middle East and out of an abundance of caution, we are sending a small number of additional US military personnel forward to augment our forces that are already in the region. But for operational security reasons, I’m not going to comment on or provide specifics."

1714 GMT — Israel targeting Hezbollah 'combat infrastructure': army chief

Israel's army chief said the country's strikes in southern and eastern Lebanon were hitting combat infrastructure Hezbollah had been building for two decades.

"Essentially, we are targeting combat infrastructure that Hezbollah has been building for the past 20 years," Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi said in a statement, adding the army was "preparing for the next phases" of the operation.

1654 GMT — UN chief 'alarmed' by escalating tensions between Israel and Lebanon

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed concern over the escalation of tensions between Israel and Lebanon, urging for de-escalation and a diplomatic solution.

"The Secretary-General is indeed alarmed by the escalating situation along the Blue Line. He's very concerned about the large number of civilian casualties being reported by the Lebanese authorities, as well as the thousands of displaced persons amidst the most intense exchange of fire across the Blue Line since October of last year," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters during a news conference.

The Blue Line serves as a boundary separating Lebanon from Israel and the Israel-occupied Syrian Golan Heights.

Expressing Guterres' "grave concern" for the safety of civilians and UN staff, Dujarric said the UN chief "reiterates the urgent need for de-escalation and that all efforts should be devoted to a diplomatic solution."

Dujarric also conveyed Guterres' message for UN Special Coordinator Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert and the head of the UN peacekeeping force, Aroldo Lazaro, saying that "there is no military solution that will make either side safer."

1652 GMT — Israel declares nationwide state of emergency until September 30

The Israeli government has declared a "special home front situation" state of emergency throughout Israel, until September 30th.

1627 GMT — Erdogan receives International Criminal Court prosecutor for talks

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Karim Khan in New York for talks.

The closed-door meeting at the Turkish House came on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.

No further information was released on the meeting but Türkiye and Erdogan have fiercely advocated holding Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's administration accountable in international courts of law for its nearly year-long relentless offensive in Gaza.

Khan in May requested that the court issue arrest warrants for Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant on suspicion of committing crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Since then, Khan has requested twice, most recently in August, for the court to expedite the issuance of the warrants.

1619 GMT — UNIFIL warns of 'devastating consequences' for region in case of further escalation

The United Nations peacekeeping mission in Lebanon (UNIFIL) warned of "far-reaching and devastating consequences" for the entire region if Israel’s attacks in southern Lebanon continue to escalate.

The Israeli army launched wide-scale and intense bombing across southern and eastern areas of Lebanon, leaving hundreds killed and injured.

In a statement, UNIFIL expressed "grave concern for the safety of civilians in southern Lebanon amidst the most intense Israeli bombing campaign since last October."

It warned that "any further escalation of this dangerous situation could have far-reaching and devastating consequences" not only on Lebanon but on "the broader region."

1555 GMT — Israeli strike targets senior Hezbollah leader in Lebanon

An Israeli strike on the southern suburbs of Lebanon's capital Beirut targeted senior Hezbollah leader Ali Karaki, the head of the southern front, a security source told Reuters.

Karaki's fate was unclear, according to the security source.

1549 GMT — Israel claims it struck 800 Hezbollah targets in southern, eastern Lebanon

The Israeli army claimed to have struck around 800 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon's southern and eastern areas.

In a statement, the army said it struck approximately 800 Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon and the Beqaa region, eastern Lebanon, in several waves of air strikes.

The army claimed that the air strikes were carried out on buildings used by Hezbollah to store rockets and weapons.

1533 GMT — Netanyahu vows to change ‘balance of power’ with Hezbollah

Unleashing the heaviest bombardment in Lebanon since last October, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to change the “balance of power” with Hezbollah.

"We do not wait for a threat, we anticipate it. Everywhere, in every theatre, at any time," Netanyahu said in a statement.

"I promised that we would change the security balance, the balance of power in the north,” he added.

1431 GMT — Death toll from Israeli strikes on Lebanon climbs to 274

At least 274 people, including 21 children and 31 women, have been killed and 1,024 wounded in Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon, the country's health minister said during a press conference.

1413 GMT —Hezbollah targets two Israeli bases after strikes on Lebanon

Lebanon's Hezbollah group said it targeted two more Israeli bases in retaliation for the deadliest strikes on the country's east and south in nearly a year of clashes.

Hezbollah launched "dozens of rockets" at two Israeli bases "in response to the Israeli enemy's attacks on the south and the Beqaa" in Lebanon's east, after targeting three other sites earlier in the day as part of their retaliation.

1338 GMT — Lebanon to open schools to shelter displaced civilians amid intense Israeli attacks

Lebanon said it will open schools and institutes to accommodate civilians displaced by Israeli air strikes in the country’s south.

In a statement, Lebanese Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi said he directed governors to cooperate fully with the mass evacuation from southern regions.

He added that schools and institutes will be used as shelters to ensure the safety and security of Lebanese citizens. Education Minister Abbas Halabi announced a two-day suspension of classes in schools in southern Lebanon as thousands fled their homes following intensive Israeli attacks.

1334 GMT — US defence chief speaks with Israeli counterpart to get updates on Hezbollah fire exchanges: Pentagon

United States defence chief spoke with his Israeli counterpart to receive updates on the exchange of fires between Israel and Lebanese Hezbollah, the Pentagon said.

In a phone call with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin "expressed his support for Israel's right to defend itself as Hizballah extends its attacks deeper into Israel," Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a statement.

1309 GMT — Iran warns Israel of 'dangerous consequences' of Lebanon strikes

Iran's Foreign Ministry warned Israel of "dangerous consequences" following deadly strikes on Hezbollah strongholds in Lebanon.

The ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanani called the Israeli strikes "insane", and warned of "the dangerous consequences of the Zionists' new adventure".

1245 GMT — At least 182 killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon: ministry

At least 182 people have been killed and 727 were wounded, including women, children and medics, in Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement.

1201 GMT — Israel kills 24 more Palestinians as death toll surges to 41,455

Israeli army attacks killed 24 more Palestinians in Gaza, pushing up the overall death toll since last Oct. 7 to 41,455, the Health Ministry in the enclave said.

A ministry statement added that a total of 95,878 people have been injured in Israeli attacks since last October.

"Israeli forces killed 24 people and injured 60 others in three 'massacres' of families in the last 24 hours," the ministry said.

1158 GMT — Israel plans 'large-scale' strikes on Lebanon's Beqaa — military

Israeli aircraft are preparing to attack Hezbollah's strategic weapons stashed in houses in Lebanon's Beqaa valley, the Israeli military spokesperson said, calling on civilians to evacuate immediately.

"The sights now from south Lebanon are of secondary explosions of Hezbollah weapons, which are exploding inside houses. In every house we are attacking there are weapons. Rockets, missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles that were meant for and aimed at killing Israeli civilians," Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a televised statement.

1157 GMT — Iraq's top Shia cleric calls for end to Israeli 'aggression' on Lebanon

Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani, Shia Islam's highest authority in Iraq, appealed for "every possible effort" to end Israeli "aggression" against Lebanon, where Israeli forces are targeting the Shiite Hezbollah movement.

Sistani, in a statement on his website, called for "the exercise of every possible effort" to end this "barbaric aggression and to protect the Lebanese people".

Sistani, 94, urged "believers" to "contribute towards easing the suffering" of the Lebanese people and help "meet their humanitarian needs".

1155 GMT —At least 100 killed, hundreds injured in extensive Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon

At least 100 people were killed and more than 400 others injured in intensive Israeli airstrikes targeting several areas in Lebanon, according to the country’s health ministry.

Children, women and medics were among those injured in the attacks, the ministry added in a statement.